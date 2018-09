Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects both men and women. However, women are more prone to suffering from this condition than men. Data suggests that with an exceedingly higher number of females suffering from lupus than males the ratio is around 20:1. This makes experts wonder what makes women prone to this disease where the immune system of the body whose job is to fight foreign substances in the body like bacteria and viruses start attacking the healthy tissues of the body. Lupus can affect almost every part of the body including joints, skin, kidneys, lungs, heart and brain.

In women, lupus is more common in women in the age group of 15 to 45 which makes experts and medical professionals believe that there can be a link between the condition and female sex hormone estrogen. It is not exactly known what causes lupus, but at times it runs in the family and could be a hereditary trait. Other factors like the environmental pollutants, sunlight, stress and certain drugs may trigger symptoms in some people. However, some studies have shown that people who suffer from lupus have high levels of circulating estrogen in their body. The study was published in the Frontiers in Immunology journal cited this observation.

Researchers reviewed and summarized the role of the female hormone estrogen, also known as 17β-estradiol, in the immune system and autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It was seen that high levels of estrogen increased the severity of lupus and also the occurrences of flare-ups. Systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE is the most common form of lupus which involves many parts of the body and any organ. The SLE type of lupus can lead to complications, including kidney failure (lupus nephritis) and cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke.

Previous studies also showed that over 50 per cent of genes whose expression is altered during the hormone-controlled female menstrual cycle are also altered in SLE women. This is a fact that needs highlighting. The altered expression of the estrogen receptor (ER) in SLE patients leads to its hyper-reactivity of estrogen which can be a reason for flare-ups.

Lupus has no cure the ideal way to treat it is with medication to limit flare-ups and reduce organ damage. The medications prescribed to treat lupus are NSAIDS for relieving pain, corticosteroids, antimalarial drugs, immunosuppressants and supplements.