Another peculiarity of this disease, which many experts have listed, seem to be the fact that sometimes patients may experience symptoms even after they test negative for the virus.

Experts are desperately trying to find new ways to treat COVID-19. This deadly and highly contagious disease shows no signs of abating and seems to defy all attempts made to contain its spread. New symptoms keep showing up and we get to know about new complications frequently. This disease, which is dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, is unpredictable and experts know very little about its intricacies. They also have no data to fall back on because this is a previously unknown variant of coronavirus. Also Read - 4 Ayurvedic drugs chosen for clinical trial to treat COVID-19: All you need to know about them

Another peculiarity of this disease, which many experts have listed, seems to be the fact that sometimes patients may experience symptoms even after they test negative for the novel coronavirus. This may indicate some permanent and adverse fallouts (lung scarring and kidney failure for example), which are likely to manifest even after recovery from COVID-19 infection. Here is a low-down on some of them. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 85,940 as death toll reaches 2,752

Lung scarring

Many recovered patients are reporting continued shortness of breath. On examination, they exhibit scarring of lungs. A report on Radiology says that out of 70 patients who survived COVID-19, 66 had some level of lung damage visible in CT scans taken before hospital discharge. Patients exhibited damage that ranged from dense clumps of hardened tissue blocking blood vessels within the tiny air sacs called alveoli, which absorb oxygen, to tissue lesions around the alveoli. This damage can happen to anyone regardless of age group, say experts. Also Read - Asymptomatic cats can infect other felines: Know how you can keep your pets safe from COVID-19

Loss of muscle mass

Many patients who suffer from severe complications and are on ventilators may loss significant muscle mass. Sometimes, the situation may be so bad that they may need assistance for basic functions like swallowing and walking post recovery. But with the right therapy, they can gain back their muscle mass. So, this is not really a permanent fallout. But for older people, this may become a permanent feature.

Kidney Failure

Experts from the University of Southern California say that patients who are ventilated have almost 30 per cent incidence of chronic kidney failure after recovery from COVID-19. These patients may have to e on dialysis machines post-recovery. Scientists are not very clear as to how much kidney function these patients will be able to recover after they are cleared of the virus. There is a very strong possibility that this damage may be permanent.

Vascular damage in the Legs

Blood clotting is another complication of COVID-19. If you develop a blood clot in the leg, it can cause permanent damage to the veins in your legs. Lack of circulation can lead to arthritis and permanent debilitating conditions in your legs.

Hypertension

Kidney damage is a real danger if you acquire the COVID-19 virus. This virus can cause blood vessel damage to the arteries, which leads to kidney failure. This, in turn, sets in motions a chain of chemical reactions that can cause hypertension. High blood pressure is also one of the main causes of heart disease and strokes. These complications can lead to lifelong health conditions.

Numbness of limbs

This is another fallout that may have something to do with impaired blood circulation in the body as a result of infection. Many patients have reported this condition. On examination, CT scans and lung x-rays showed no additional infections.