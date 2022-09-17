Lumpy Virus Continues To Wreak Havoc In Agra: 61 Cows Infected In 36 Villages

Lumpy Skin Disease: The lumpy virus is wreaking havoc in the border areas of UP. Thousands of cows are dying, and now Agra is no exception. In 36 villages of Agra, 61 cows have been affected by the lumpy virus. Veterinary officers are also making all efforts to stop the lumpy virus. An area of 5 km containing the virus is declared a Ring Vaccine Circle village where lumpy virus infection is found. Effective bovines are being vaccinated by making a ring vaccination circle within a radius of 5 km of that area. The Animal Husbandry Department has given one lakh vaccines to eliminate this virus. Until now, the department has given more than 90 thousand vaccines to the cows.

Animal Health Department Surveillance

While the Animal Health Department team is visiting gaushalas and making people aware (from village to village) of the prevention and symptoms of the lumpy virus. This virus is most spread in Rajasthan, and the border of Agra meets the border of Rajasthan, due to which the borders of Rajasthan have been sealed. Therefore, any animal haats will not be set up. Even the transportation of cattle and animals has been banned.

Animal Department Issued A Toll-Free Number

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Vijayveer Chandrayal says that it is a good thing that till now, no cow has died in Agra due to the lumpy virus. This is because the desi cow's immunity (power) is good, which is why it is not more effective than this disease.

Conclusion

But still, if a positive case of the lumpy virus is found somewhere, the department has issued help number 9411405562, which will be available 24 hours a day. The department's team will reach that place and treat the animal as soon as the information is received on this number.