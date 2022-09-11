live

Lumpy Skin Disease Reaches Delhi: 173 Cases Reported In One Day

Apart from Delhi, the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease has been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Health News LIVE | Even when the country is battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai has confirmed that at least 173 cases of highly infectious Lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in the national capital. According to the report, most cases have been reported from Delhi's South and West districts. Talking about the same to the press, Rai said that the Delhi government has deployed two mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples.

