Lumpy Skin Disease Infects More Than 5000 Cattle And Kills 30 In Uttar Pradesh

Lumpy Skin Disease Infects More Than 5000 Cattle In UP

Lumpy skin disease has infected more than 5000 cattle in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Among these, 30 cattle deaths have also been reported.

Lumpy skin disease has infected more than 5000 cattle in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Among these, 30 cattle deaths have also been reported. The diseases has spread among cattle's in the regions of Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor. 66 fresh cases of this disease has also been reported today in Meerut.

Veterinary doctors say that the animals who get infected with this virus get symptoms of rashes on their skin and fever. The rashes later develop into wounds after a point of time. According to reports, the cattle's require about two to three weeks to recover from the disease. Officials have stated that although he rate of infection is high, the mortality rate is still low. But, the farmers are worried about the fact that not enough attention is being given by officials in this matter.

Precautionary Measures Taken By Officials

The Additional Director of Animal Husbandry of the Meerut Division stated that they official team is taking all precautionary measures to contain the spread of this disease. He stated that teams have been formed at the block level in every district to instruct farmers on how to take the precautionary measures.

Farmers are to keep healthy animals away from the sick ones.

Keep the sheds of the animals clean, especially of the healthy ones.

Animal trading fairs have been banned by the state government.

Transportation of animals from bordering states have also been banned by the state.

The requirements of vaccines have been sent by the district officials to the state government.

Tracking and tracing diseased animals that are being transported across border states.

On a contradictory note, the district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Muzaffarnagar, Yogesh Sharma said to agencies that the number of cases could be higher than what the official reports say. He also accused the animal husbandry department stating that that are not taking proper and enough efforts to stop the spread of this disease and farmers are having to take matters into their own hands.

