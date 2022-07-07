Lucknow Water Contamination: Diarrhoea Outbreak Leaves 90 People Ill, 1 Year Old Dead

Residents of Lucknow fall ill due to circulation of contaminated water. This has led to the death of a one year old baby.

Contaminated water supply has led to a sudden diarrhea outbreak in the Fatehpur area of Aliganj sector in Lucknow. Almost 90 people have fallen ill and a one-year-old baby has died because of the contamination. According to reports, the death of another person was suspected to be because of the same reason but, it was denied by the chief medical officer's office. A probe is underway to examine what the actual cause is. The residents of the area claimed that the contaminated water was being supplied in the area for more than a week. The mother, Sangeeta Lodi, who lost her baby, said that the infant was suffering from diarrhea for the last five to six days. After the symptoms deteriorated, the baby was rushed to hospital, but she died on the way. Officials do not know what caused the water contamination but said that they are looking into it.

One Year Old Had Comorbidities: Medical Officer

Dr Milind Vardhan, Additional Chief Medical Officer said to agencies, "The symptoms of the infant who died were of diarrhea, but as far as the other person is concerned, he died due to several co-morbid conditions including respiratory problem. His condition was critical for the past 15 days and he died at home. Hence, it cannot be said that he also died from diarrhea."

Diseases Caused By Water Contamination

Contaminated water and poor sanitation are linked to transmission of diseases such as:

Cholera

Diarrhea

Dysentery

Hepatitis A

Typhoid

Polio

How To Stay Safe?

There are certain red flags you will be able to notice in your drinking water if it is contaminated.

Funny taste which is not normal

Different smell, it could even smell of chemicals

If your water looks dirty or yellowish, do not drink it

If you do get infected, know the symptoms.

You can take some readily available medicines to contain the infection but visit the doctor immediately as well

Some people are more vulnerable to infection from contaminated water like infants, young children, pregnant women, older adults and people who have weak immune system.