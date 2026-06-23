Lucknow fire updates: 'Let me go to my son' - Aliganj coaching centre tragedy kills 15; grieving parents struggle to cope with the loss

Lucknow coaching center fire tragedy news updates: While the rescue operation is underway, mental health experts say the psychological impact of the tragedy may linger long after the smoke has cleared.

'Let me go to my son': Aliganj coaching centre fire kills 15, leaving parents shattered and searching for answers

Lucknow Coaching Center Fire Updates: The devastating fire that tore through a commercial building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday has left behind more than burnt classrooms and shattered dreams. As per the official reports, at least 15 people - mostly students between the age group 16-22, have lost their lives and several others were injured. The tragedy has unfolded deeply emotional scenes of unimaginable grief outside hospitals and the accident site, exposing the depth of how this incident not only took away the lives of those 15 innocent people, but also left their family members grieving through the untimely loss.

One mother's desperate plea "Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas" ("Let me go to my son") echoed through the corridors of King George's Medical University (KGMU), where victims were rushed to the trauma center after huge flames engulfed the building they were in. The emotionally haunting words have come to symbolize the immense pain and helplessness experienced by parents who have suddenly lost their children.

The building, located in a busy commercial area, also houses a pet shop and other stores. Eyewitnesses said chaos unfolded as flames engulfed the coaching centre, and visuals showed a man falling while trying to flee the blaze.

While the rescue operation is underway, mental health experts say the psychological impact of the tragedy may linger long after the smoke has cleared.

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: How Sudden Loss Can Trigger Acute Grief And Emotional Shock

While the pictures from the site and from the hospitals tell the story of how intense the fire was and what it costed to the ones who were inside the building at the time when the blaze broke out, a silent cry of depleting mental health, trauma, anxiety - all at once is also unfolding among those who have survived, and those who have lost their loved ones.

According to psychiatrists, sudden and unexpected deaths often trigger acute grief an intense emotional response characterised by disbelief, confusion, panic and overwhelming sadness. Parents who lose children unexpectedly are especially vulnerable to severe psychological distress.

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"People often experience numbness, denial, uncontrollable crying and feelings of helplessness in the immediate aftermath of such incidents. Their minds struggle to process the reality of what has happened," mental health experts explain.

Lucknow fire tragedy (Image courtesy: X)

Outside, anguished families watched helplessly as thick black smoke and flames swallowed the animation centre on Usha Mehta Marg, where 15 people, most of them students, lost their lives on Monday afternoon. What are the worst long term affects of such tragedies on the families who are left with just the grief? Experts decoded that unlike the mental trauma, sudden tragedies also brings along difficulties in accepting the reality. Experts note that such incidents offer little time for emotional preparation, making acceptance much more difficult. Fire In Lucknow Coaching Center (Image courtesy: X) What Happens To Those Who Escaped The Fire? The pain for those who have survived is equally daunting compared to those who died. Experts note that those who escaped the fire, the trauma may not end with physical recovery. "Survivors of mass casualty events frequently experience flashbacks, nightmares, panic attacks and feelings of guilt for having survived when others did not." Experts also notes that survivor's guilt is common in such situations. Questions such as "Why did I survive?" or "Could I have done more?" often haunt survivors for months or even years. Children and adolescents exposed to traumatic events are also at increased risk of developing anxiety disorders, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Emotional distress may manifest through sleep disturbances, irritability, social withdrawal or difficulty concentrating.

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