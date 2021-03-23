In yet another shocking incident, a Lucknow-based doctor has become the first person in Uttar Pradesh to test positive for COVID-19 even after completing the two-dose course of the vaccine. Also Read - No more AEFI follow-up for Covaxin recipients post first and second dose, says government

According to the initial reports, Nitin Mishra, emergency medical officer at the Civil hospital, had been vaccinated with Covaxin on February 15 and then on March 16. However, soon h started developing some of the coronavirus symptoms including severe cough along with mild fever on March 18, and got himself tested on March 20.

The test reports revealed that the doctor tested Covid-19 positive and has isolated himself at home because he has only mild symptoms and regularly monitors his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels.

Subhash Chandra Sundariyal, director, Civil hospital, said that “We are also in touch with him and in case, symptoms aggravate, he will be hospitalized. The entire hospital has been sanitized and services are continuing as usual.”

Speaking to the media, director-general of medical health, D.S. Negi confirmed that Nitin Mishra’s case is the first recorded instance where a person has been found to have contracted Covid-19 and turned symptomatic after completion of the two-dose course of Covaxin.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed in India by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “Data shows that the efficacy of Covaxin is about 80-90 per cent. The vaccine does not act as a shield against infection, but protects a person from falling critically ill, hence people should go for the vaccine, if they are medically eligible, without any hesitation,” Negi further added.

Prof Amita Jain, head of the microbiology department in King George’s Medical University, said “It takes a few weeks, even after completion of the vaccination course, to build full immunity against the disease. During this period, a person may get infected and develop symptoms.”

Currently, India is vaccinating everyone who is above 45 with comorbidities. The two vaccines that are being administered right now are Covaxin and Covishield. Both the vaccines require two complete doses to achieve full immunity. But, remember the vaccines are here and that doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. The COVID-19 virus is still lingering around us and thus the best way to keep yourself safe even after getting fully vaccinated for novel coronavirus is by sticking to the safety guidelines of Covid-19. Wear a double-layered mask, avoid traveling, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, avoid inviting people you are not living with, and practice good hygiene.