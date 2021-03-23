In yet another shocking incident a Lucknow-based doctor has become the first person in Uttar Pradesh to test positive for COVID-19 even after completing the two-dose course of the vaccine. According to the initial reports Nitin Mishra emergency medical officer at the Civil hospital had been vaccinated with Covaxin on February 15 and then on March 16. However soon h started developing some of the coronavirus symptoms including severe cough along with mild fever on March 18 and got himself tested on March 20. The test reports revealed that the doctor tested Covid-19 positive and has isolated himself at home