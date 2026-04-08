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LPG shortage in India LIVE Updates: Crowded platforms recall COVID-19 Lockdown as migrant workers are forced to return home amid LPG crisis due to US Iran war

LPG shortage in India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 lockdown not only triggered the death counts globally, it also showed how staying socially away from loved ones can have detrimental effects on the mental and overall physical health of the humans. Scroll down to know how the pictures from the LPG shortage are bringing back those haunting memories from pandemic days.

LPG shortage in India LIVE Updates: Crowded platforms reminds us of COVID Lockdown as migrant workers are forced to return home amid LPG crisis due to US Iran war

LPG shortage in India LIVE Updates: Crowded railway stations and bus terminals across the country are raising serious concerns, as the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis in India forces migrant workers to return to their villages. The visuals are strikingly similar to the mass exodus witnessed during the COVID-19 lockdown families leaving cities with whatever they can carry, uncertain of what lies ahead.

Over the past few weeks, global supply chains of LPG cooking gas have been severely disrupted, largely due to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and the resulting impact on the Strait of Hormuz. This geopolitical crisis has not only affected fuel supply but also disrupted access to essential commodities worldwide.

While authorities maintain that India has adequate LPG reserves, ground reports from several regions tell a different story one of scarcity, rising costs, and growing distress among the most vulnerable sections of society.

LPG Shortage In India: Migrants Forced To Leave Cities

At Patna Junction, platforms are filling up with tired families carrying bags, bedding and small bundles of belongings. As long-distance trains from Delhi, Gujarat and cities in the south arrive, men, women and children step down slowly and head towards the exits. Some clutch steel containers and plastic sacks, while others hold the hands of exhausted children. Their journeys have been long, but the reason for returning is simple they can no longer afford to cook in the cities where they work. And the primary reason behind this is the acute shortage in the LPG supply. While PNG pipeline has been given as one of the most essential options by the government of India to ensure livelihood is not being affected by the LPG problems, the families in many regions are still not able to get the PNG connection, leaving them with no option but to go back to thier villages where cooking in chulhah and using woods are possible.

This is not just one picture, the same pattern is visible at Danapur railway station, where migrants are arriving from Bengaluru on the Sanghamitra Express and from Gujarat on the Udhna Express. Upon asking, many of them said with a exhausting voice -"Bhiaya, gau wapas jaa rahe hai, khana toh khana hoga jinda rehne ke liye" (Brother, we are going back to our villages, cannot live without food).

Many of those returning are from districts such as Siwan, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Darbhanga and Saharsa. Several migrant workers are leaving their jobs in metro cities after struggling to secure LPG cylinders for daily cooking.

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Are Vendors Charging Extra Money For LPG Cylinders?

When asked about why they have not being able to receive any LPG while there is reportedly no such shortage in the country, the migrants said, "Vendors are charging Rs 500 per kg for LPG, which only lasts us for two days. With our limited salary, it was not possible to continue at this rate," he said.

So this is the actual story, not just the shortage but also the hike in prices by the local vendors are causing problems for the daily wagers to get a hold of the LPG cylinders, an cook food for themselves to run the family. As per reports from an official from the labour department, around 2,500 migrant workers have returned to Bihar so far, many affected by the LPG crisis. Most of them are factory labourers or workers employed in dhabas and small hotels.

While this is the recent picture of many corners of the country right now, what is reminds us is how COVID-19 pandemic, too, focred many to go back to their hometowns leaving everthing because of the dealdy virus attack. While the stories may look like a lifestyle problem, in this section, we will talk about how LPG shortage has not only led to deportation of the migrant workers back to their villages, but has also take a serious mental and physical toll on their overall health.

Beyond just being displaced from their current houses, the situation also highlights one of the silent crisis that the country is facing right now - a serious public health concern about living with basic rights. Limited access to clean cooking fuel forces families to rely on traditional methods like firewood and coal, increasing exposure to indoor air pollution one of the leading causes of respiratory illnesses, especially among women and children. The stress of displacement, food insecurity, and poor living conditions further adds to the risk of malnutrition, anxiety, and other long-term health complications. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates about LPG shortage in India, and how this has triggered a silent pandemic in the country.

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