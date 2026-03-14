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LPG Cylinder Shortage News Today LIVE Updates: Is cooking gas crisis pushing India back to smoke-filled kitchens? Doctors explain health risks

LPG cooking gas cylinder shortage could push millions of households back to biomass fuels like firewood and coal, increasing exposure to toxic indoor air pollution. Check the worst health impact.

LPG Cylinder Shortage News Today LIVE Updates: Is cooking gas crisis pushing India back to smoke-filled kitchens? Doctors explain health risks

LPG Shortage LIVE Updates: The LPG supply disruption linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict has triggered widespread anxiety among households and businesses across India, leading to panic bookings of cooking gas cylinders and long queues at distribution outlets. According to reports, consumers across several cities have experienced repeated failures while booking LPG cylinders through IVRS numbers, mobile apps, and WhatsApp channels, many of which displayed "server down" messages amid a sudden surge in traffic. Distributors say booking volumes have increased nearly tenfold, overwhelming systems that were not designed to handle such heavy demand. Amid the uncertainty, another worrying trend is emerging a growing shift back to older cooking methods. Some families are returning to coal and firewood, while others are turning to electric alternatives such as induction cooktops and ovens. While these are the only alternatives left when the country is dealing with anxiety regarding LPG shortage, experts have warned that the use of solid fuels like coal and firewood could pose serious risks to respiratory health due to increased indoor air pollution. Stay tuned with us for all the updates on LPG shortage and how this can affect the health of the common people on the long run!

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