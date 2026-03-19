LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE Updates: Centre speeds up PNG rollout as Iran war raises cooking gas supply concerns | Key Highlights

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LPG Cylinder Shortage LIVE Updates: Amid the war in the Middle East, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route for 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies. This has led to supply concerns in India, which imports about 62 per cent of its LPG needs. As of now, there is a rising demand of cooking gas (LPG) cylinder, which has led to an acute shortage. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Centre has launched measures to expand the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network in the country. The government has urged states and Union Territories to fast-track approvals for laying City Gas Distribution pipelines by waiving road restoration and permission charges and appointing nodal officers for swift rollout. The government is also urging domestic consumers to shift from LPG to PNG. Why all these are concerning? Health experts have noted that LPG shortages may push households toward unhealthy cooking alternatives like processed foods or irregular meals, which can impact nutrition, digestion, and overall health. Maintaining a balanced diet and safe cooking practices remains essential during supply disruptions. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on LPG shortage in India.
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