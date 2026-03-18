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LPG Cylinder Shortage in India LIVE Updates: Indian Oil issues advisory to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings | Key Highlights

The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to hit institutional kitchens across the city, affecting meals of patients undergoing medical trials and even attendance in some factories and even. Why is India facing LPG shortage suddenly?

LPG Cylinder Shortage in India LIVE Updates: Indian Oil issues advisory to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings | Key Highlights

LPG Cylinder Shortage in India LIVE Updates: As the tensions in the Middle East continue, uncertainty looms over India regarding the current shortage in the supply of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The recent price hike has further created panic and fear among consumers anticipating future shortage. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday issued an advisory urging customers to book LPG cylinders only in case of need to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings and black-marketing. The company has also assured the customers about secure and uninterrupted supply. Taking to X, they released an official statement - "Indian Oil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines." While the government has assured that things are under control, the situation still looks grim across the country. Taking a close note of this, experts have warned that prolonged LPG shortages can impact household health, forcing families to switch to unsafe cooking alternatives that may increase indoor air pollution and respiratory risks. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates and developments on the LPG shortage in India.

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