Looking for low carbohydrate recipes? Here are some you can try.

Replace aloo tikki with kidney beans: Potatoes have plenty of carbs. While rajma or kidney beans also have carbs they are lesser in quantity in comparison. Plus, kidney beans also have proteins. To make the burger, all you need to do is mix boiled rajma with a bit of rice flour spices like turmeric powder, garam masala, chaat masala and red chilli powder. Shape the dough into cutlets and shallow fry them. You can serve these with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Replace noodles with vegetables like carrots and zucchinis: Refined flour or any other grain flour comes packed with lots of carbohydrates. What you can do is use and spiriliser and cut these vegetables into thin strips to make zoodles or pasta. Saute these with olive oil, Italian seasoning and chopped broccoli, peas and capsicum.

Replace white bread toast with sweet potato toast: Well, nothing can replace white bread when it comes to the fluffy texture and the neutral taste. But white bread is extremely bad for your health and can invite a host of diseases. While wholegrain varieties are available in the market, you can’t be sure of the authenticity and quality of ingredients used. A healthy replacement for bread toasts is sweet potato toasts. Sweet potatoes are loaded with nutrients including carbs. But these are fewer as compared to bread. All you need to do is, toast sweet potato slices in a toaster or a pan and season them with a bit of salt. Then add whichever topping you like!

Replace the usual pizza with cauliflower: One of the biggest culprits in pizzas is the base which is bread with refined flour. Instead of the usual pizza base, try making one with cauliflower. Combine boiled cauliflower with a few spices and a bit of rice flour and salt. Shape it into a pizza base and cook on low flame. Top this with toppings of your choice and bake.