Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Hunar Haat at Rajpath, which has become the hub of food and culture enthusiasts. Local artisans and craftsmen put up pop-ups and foodies can indulge themselves in the various food stalls that serve up fare from different parts of the country. PM Modi also indulged his taste buds with Bihar’s Litti Chokha. He also took to twitter where he posted a picture of himself in with the caption, “Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea… #HunarHaat. In Instagram, his post read, ‘had excellent Litti Chokha for lunch. Have you tried this delicacy?’

What is this delicacy from Bihar?

Well, Bihar’s humble Litti Chokha has definitely caught health enthusiasts’ attention especially after PM Modi’s posts. This is a wholesome and flavourful dish that can transport you to the earthy culture of the state. This traditional delicacy is also popular in Jharkhand and Eastern UP. Litti is basically a roasted dough ball made of atta (whole wheat) and stuffed with sattu (chickpea flour). Chokha is a roasted brinjal, tomato and potato mix.

Health benefits of litti chokha

There are many health benefits of this food item from Bihar. It is especially good for people with diabetes. This dish regulates your blood sugar levels and reduces insulin resistance. It is an amazingly healthy food item. Brinjal can help you in lowering your bad cholesterol levels. This will reduce your risk of hypertension and heart disease. It is also a rich source of potassium and manganese and it comes with amazing weight loss benefits. It is a fibre rich dish, which makes it good for your digestive health. So there are many reasons why you must enjoy this dish as much as PM Modi does. You will not only have a healthy gut but the earthy flavour and taste will also transport you to a different place.