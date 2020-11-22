What started in Wuhan has now affected millions of lives worldwide. The microscopic villain coronavirus has wreaked havoc around the world and there seems no stopping in its surge. The viral outbreak has affected over 57 million people and amounted to more than 1 million deaths as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The best way to tackle the disease is by following proper precautions and notice the Covid-19 symptoms to get an early diagnosis. Loss of smell and taste is one such symptom believed to be one of the initial signs of the infection. However a new report suggested