If reports are to be believed the loss of smell and taste could be a godsend for many covid patients. Read on to know more.

What started in Wuhan has now affected millions of lives worldwide. The microscopic villain, coronavirus, has wreaked havoc around the world and there seems no stopping in its surge. The viral outbreak has affected over 57 million people and amounted to more than 1 million deaths, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The best way to tackle the disease is by following proper precautions and notice the Covid-19 symptoms to get an early diagnosis. Loss of smell and taste is one such symptom, believed to be one of the initial signs of the infection. Also Read - Tuberculosis vaccine could ‘lower the risk of contracting COVID-19’

However, a new report suggested that experiencing true loss of smell and taste along with gastric trouble as Covid-19 symptom could be a good prognosis. Also Read - COVID-19 antibodies detected up to 3 months after infection, says study

Loss Of Smell And Taste A Godsend For Covid-19 Patients

Evidence that loss of smell and taste could be early signs of coronavirus began to emerge somewhere in early April. Current guidelines also suggest to self-isolate yourself in case you experience a loss of or change to your sense of smell or taste. Also Read - Coronavirus explained: Biological features that could make someone a super-spreader

However, a team of doctors from reputed hospitals suggest that coronavirus-induced smell and taste could be good prognostic sign. In most cases, it may indicate that the patients might not get this severe disease. They might not even need hospitalisation or oxygen support.

Coronavirus may infect the cells around the nerves responsible for smell and taste, but, patients may recover within a week, Dr Arun Lakhanpal, chest physician, at Noida- based Yatharth Hospital, told IANS. Therefore, even if a person gets infected with coronavirus and experiences loss of smell, it is reversible, and they might recover from it within a week.

Loss Of Smell Could Indicate Other Health Problems

Anosmia, the term used to describe the loss of smell, could be a symptom of various other conditions. A person suffering from flu could also experience loss of smell and taste.

Besides illnesses like Covid-19 and influenza, it could be a sign of rhinitis, sinusitis, brain tumours, diarrhoea and many other problems. Hence, it is a common symptom for respiratory viruses and isn’t specific to coronavirus.

If loss of smell is the only symptom you’re having, you need to know that other health conditions may also cause this. So, it is better to discuss it with your doctor, isolate yourself and get tested for Covid-19. Also, look out for other symptoms of coronavirus like your oxygen levels and body temperature.

Symptoms Of Coronavirus

For the unversed, here are the signs and symptoms of coronavirus you need to know.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

Lethargy

Body ache or muscle pain

Sudden loss of taste or smell

Diarrhoea

Congestion or runny nose

Sore throat

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

It is important to notice that having only one symptom like the sense of smell may not indicate coronavirus infection. It is better to consult a doctor to be sure. However, you should not take any of these symptoms lightly and keep following the necessary precautions. Stay safe, stay healthy!

