Lookout For These Strange Symptoms Of COVID-19 That Are Often Ignored

While with every new variant, new symptoms of COVID are being reported. But amid the new symptoms, some strange signs of coronavirus are ignored.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in November 2019, concerns over the possible exposure to the virus have made people cautious of their surroundings. With new variants reported every other month, the coronavirus doesn't seem to go away anytime soon. The best defence against the microscopic villain is to get vaccinated and be on the lookout for its symptoms. While headaches, sore throat and fever are some of the common signs of COVID-19, others are exclusive to certain variants. But what about the other strange signs and symptoms of the disease?

Obscure Signs Of COVID To Lookout For

COVID symptoms can go beyond what you might expect from an ordinary cold or the flu, according to new research. Here are some of the strange signs of the coronavirus that you should look out for:

Skin rashes

Skin problems with coronavirus have been reported in adults and children since the beginning of the pandemic. A UK study published in 2021 found that one in every five patients with COVID experiences skin-related issues.

COVID-19 can lead to a widespread maculopapular rash or may experience raised areas of itchy skin. People may also experience red, puffy or blistered skin lesions on the toes, otherwise known as "COVID toes." It is believed that most skin lesions fade away after a few days, but there might be a treatment required in some cases. Do check with your doctor to avoid complications.

Hair loss

Have you been losing more hair strands lately? It could be due to the coronavirus. While there are multiple reasons why you might be losing hair, which could also be the reason for many to overlook it as a sign of COVID. However, people who have suffered from an acute COVID infection may experience hair loss after a month or more. Studies suggest that 50 per cent of the people who have had COVID may experience hair loss post-recovery.

Tinnitus

Also known as hair loss, tinnitus has often been linked to infections like the flu and measles. COVID harms cells in the inner ear, resulting in hearing loss or tinnitus (a ringing feeling in the ear) in some people. It has been reported that tinnitus is not that common among people who have been infected with coronavirus, however, those who have should seek immediate attention.

Covid nails

When infected with SARS-CoV-2, our bodies tend to go under stress which could trigger such unusual responses. One weird way COVID may affect you is through your nails. Beau's lines - horizontal indentations that appear at the base of the fingernails or toenails when there is a momentary pause in nail growth owing to physical stress on the body are examples of "COVID nails." Mees' lines horizontal white lines on the nails are also a sign of COVID lines.

While not many cases of COVID nails have come to light since the pandemic started, studies have shown that 1-2 per cent of COVID patients may experience it. COVID nails may appear after a few days or weeks of developing the infection. Though it might return to normal over a few weeks, it is best you get it checked by your doctor.

