Look Out Diabetics! Popping Metformin Pills Every Day May Trigger Vitamin D Deficiency

Diabetics who eat metformin regularly may suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency. Here are some signs to look out for and ways to manage these levels.

Diabetes is a common condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is a metabolic disease that increases your blood sugar levels in the body. This happens when your body is unable to make or use insulin the way it should. Insulin is a hormone created by your pancreas that helps control the sugar in your bloodstream at any given time. People with diabetes have to change their lifestyle habits and take medication to manage their blood sugar levels.

Metformin is one medicine commonly used for treating diabetics. But regular use of this medicine might trigger vitamin B12 deficiency, claims a new report.

Metformin Pills May Lead To Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The health department of the United Kingdom has advised patients taking the well-known anti-diabetic medication metformin to routinely check their vitamin B12 levels. According to the advisory titled "Metformin and reduced vitamin B12 level: new advice for monitoring patients at risk," low levels of vitamin B12 are a common side effect of metformin treatment in diabetic patients.

Patients who are receiving a larger dose, are undergoing therapy for a longer period, or who already have risk factors are more likely to have the deficiency.

The warning is also applicable in the context of India, which is home to 17 per cent of all diabetics worldwide and is regarded as the diabetes capital of the world. Since it helps persons with type 2 diabetes mellitus control their blood sugar, metformin is one of the most widely used anti-diabetic medications worldwide, including in India. In the last few decades, India has been witnessing a sudden surge in diabetes cases. Over 8 crore people suffer from diabetes in the country.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient your body needs for DNA synthesis, energy production and for the functioning of the central nervous system. Since this vitamin is not commonly found in many foods, it is common for people to suffer from a deficiency. Since they absorb vitamin B12 from food decreases with age, deficiency is more common in older adults. But that doesn't mean that other people cannot develop this deficiency.

According to the report, anaemia is caused by a lack of vitamin B12 since this element is essential to producing red blood cells. Studies have also found a link between vitamin B12 deficiency and anaemia.

Anaemia caused by a lack of vitamin B12 is typically simple to treat with diet and vitamin supplements. Eat more of the foods that contain vitamin B12, such as liver, chicken, fish, fortified breakfast cereal, low-fat milk, yoghurt, cheese, and eggs.

Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

For someone who has a vitamin B12 deficiency, here are some of the common signs and symptoms that you should know about:

Tiredness

Pale or yellow skin

Dizziness

Breathlessness

Loss of appetite

Unexpected weight loss

Numb or tingling feeling in the hands and feet

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Weak muscles

Frequent mood swings

Confusion or forgetfulness