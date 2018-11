Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disorder in which the immune system attacks the skin cells. © Shutterstock

Keeping your skin health in check might just be the most imperative thing on this planet according to recent studies Psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders may increase the susceptibility to type- 2 diabetes.

Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Glasgow, says that skin health could be of major importance to keep blood sugar in check and lowering diabetes risk.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory disorder in which the immune system attacks the skin cells. As a result, many younger skin cells grow leading to itchy red sores.

At present, there is no cure for this disorder. The conditions can only be controlled via symptoms alleviating skin treatments.

Studies say that Psoriasis makes people susceptible to the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Although, the specific biological mechanism that bridges the gap between the two still remains unknown, yet this could lead to developing new therapies to treat patients suffering from skin problems and reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Elizabeth Evans and colleagues at King’s College of London in this study made use of animal and human skin models, to understand the changes brought by psoriasis which may lead to the development of type-2 diabetes.

Mice suffering from Psoriasis showed insulin resistance, the main feature where insulin levels fail to increase the required glucose absorption by the cell. This failure leads to the overproduction of insulin as the body tries to make up for the lack of glucose uptake by the fat tissue under the skin.

Fat islet cell outside the body, when exposed to the culture liquid used to support inflamed skin samples, showed similar changes, hence indicating that inflamed skin releases chemical changes to cause the changes.

“The laboratory model we used in this study closely resembles many of the major hallmarks of psoriasis and we have observed some changes caused by the condition which reflect hat is seen in a pre-diabetic patient,” Elizabeth Evans commented.