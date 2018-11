Men, beware of prolonged and excessive use of mobile phones as a recent study conducted by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) has shown that male rats exposed to high levels of radio frequency radiation (RFR) like that used in 2G and 3G cell phones got cancerous heart tumours, highlighted a recent media report. Not just heart tumours, the study showed evidence of tumours in the brain and adrenal gland. However, the affect of such radiations on female rats, male and female mice was found to be equivocal.

“The exposures used in the studies cannot be compared directly to the exposure that humans experience when using a cell phone,” reportedly said John Bucher, Ph.D., NTP senior scientist. “In our studies, rats and mice received radio frequency radiation across their whole bodies. By contrast, people are mostly exposed in specific local tissues close to where they hold the phone. In addition, the exposure levels and duration in our studies were greater than what people experience,” he added, according to the media report.

The study showed that the lowest exposure used was equivalent to the maximum local tissue exposure allowed for cell phone users at present, pointed out the media report. The highest exposure level in the studies was four times higher than the maximum power level permitted. “We believe that the link between radio frequency radiation and tumours in male rats is real, and the external experts agreed,” reportedly said Bucher.

Explaining the outcome of the study, Michael Wyde, the lead toxicologist on the studies, reportedly said: “A major strength of our studies is that we were able to control exactly how much radio frequency radiation the animals received — something that’s not possible when studying human cell phone use, which has often relied on questionnaires.”