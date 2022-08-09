Long-COVID Symptoms: Fatigue And Headache May Haunt You For Months After Recovery

Long-COVID: According to the study, 68.5% of patients reported neurological symptoms with fatigue, the most common symptom, and headache close behind at 66.5 per cent.

Recovered from deadly COVID-19 infection? Well, you must know that you are still at risk of suffering the hazardous complications that the virus brings to you during the course of the infection. According to a recent study, experts have found that extreme fatigue and headache are the most common symptoms reported by individuals on an average of over four months out from COVID-19 infection. Yes, you read that right, four-month post-recovery from the infection, many reported the presence of these two lingering symptoms of COVID.

In the study, the authors mentioned that 80 per cent of all the participants reported neurological symptoms with fatigue, the most common symptom, reported by 68.5 per cent, and headache close behind at 66.5 per cent.

Why Are You Feeling Tired Post-COVID Recovery?

When coronavirus enters your body, it directly targets your respiratory organs, such as the lungs. The virus infection then leads to severe inflammation in the organ, which eventually results in more serious conditions. Explaining why COVID recovered patients suffer extreme fatigue, the experts said that fatigue is the result of high levels of inflammation that the body suffers when the COVID virus infects it. The inflammation occurs when the body tries to send a natural response to an infection. The experts believe that in some cases, this inflammation remains in the body, which leads to long-COVID symptoms like fatigue or tiredness.

The study also says that even though the antibodies produced by the body to defend against the virus may wane and leaves the body with persistent inflammation, which contributes to some of the symptoms like fatigue and headache.

Who is at risk of severe inflammation due to COVID? According to the authors, COVID-positive patients who have underlying health conditions such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis (autoimmune conditions) are at a higher risk of developing high levels of inflammation. "They have body fatigue where they feel short of breath, they go to get the dishes done and they are feeling palpitations, they immediately have to sit down and they feel muscle soreness like they just ran a mile or more." one of the authors quoted as saying. She further added, "There is probably some degree of neurologic fatigue as well because patients also have brain fog, they say it hurts to think, to read even a single email and that their brain is just wiped out."

Other Symptoms of Long-COVID

Apart from the two most common symptoms that we just discussed above, the experts warned that one may suffer from these signs even after months after recovering from COVID.

Muscle aches Persistent cough Changes in smell and taste Fever Chills and Nasal congestion

The study also stated that some patients also developed hypertension, and brain fogging or confusion after COVID recovery.

(With inputs from IANS)

