Long COVID Post Severe Infection: Lookout For These Symptoms To Avoid Complications

A person infected with COVID-19, whether severe or mild, is at risk of developing long COVID symptoms. Here's why you should be on the lookout.

The world has been fighting against COVID-19 for almost three years. During these years, many succumbed to severe COVID and died due to the severity of the infection. Studies have found that those who survive severe COVID-19 symptoms are more than twice as likely to die in the next year as those who have milder symptoms or have not been infected.

The coronavirus infects the immune cells, which prompts a massive inflammatory response, leading to severe COVID. It has been shown that inflammation causes severe respiratory distress and other organ damage. According to studies, two types of white blood cells are implicated in the studies: macrophages in the lungs and monocytes in the blood. When these cells are infected with the virus, they trigger inflammation.

Beware Of Long COVID If You Have Had Severe COVID

A study published in Frontiers in Medicine suggested that serious illnesses can have long-term health consequences, emphasising the importance of vaccination protection. Even after recovering from severe COVID, one has to brace for long covid, which is evident even in patients with mild infection.

With increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, experts are also warning people to be on the lookout for long COVID symptoms to avoid complications.

What Is Long COVID?

People with "post-Covid-19 condition," as defined by the World Health Organization, have symptoms that appear three months after an initial episode of Covid and remain for at least two months and cannot be explained by any other diagnosis. Ailments can last a long time or arise after the acute phase of a disease, even though there are no visible symptoms.

According to Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital Gurgaon, long COVID could show up in these forms:

Body ache

Lethargy

Weakness

Fatigue

Lack of energy

Neuropsychiatric issues such as anxiety and depression

How To Protect Yourself From Long COVID?

Dr Kataria explains, "As of now, there are only a few patients coming in with tiredness and lethargy. One or two patients a day come in with these complaints, which form 15 per cent of my patient load. Typically, long covid patients tend to start feeling better after six months. But this depends on the individuals."

Further explaining the ways that can help you mitigate the risk of Long Covid are:

Paced and regular exercise

a nutritious diet

activity that calms the mind, and

consulting your primary doctor on what can be done - how one can feel better.

(With inputs from agencies)

