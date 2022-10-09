live

Long COVID Patients May Suffer Worst Affects of Air Pollution: Study Reveals The Connection

Health LIVE News | In a recent study, experts have revealed that people suffering or have recovered from long-COVID are at greater risk of suffering the worst health impacts this year as air pollution knocks at our doors in north India. Long-COVID is a serious health condition which makes people witness or suffers the symptoms of coronavirus infection even after recovering from it. Cautioning common people against not following proper protocols, experts said that COVID recovered patients who have respiratory-related illnesses should keep their inhalers and medicines handy and follow the above precautionary tips. Some of these tips include - drinking plenty of water to clear the airways in the body and taking herbal tea, ginger tea and green tea as all these teas help the body rinse out the toxins.

Meanwhile, India has logged a total of 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days.

