Long COVID May Not As Deadly As Acute COVID, But Can Exarcebrate Existing Health Conditions

While acute COVID is a threat to humankind, long COVID - symptoms of which appear in recovered patients - is also dangerous, especially for those with underlying health issues.

The ferocious second wave that began in March 2021 led to a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths. What followed the surge attributed to the alpha (B.1.17) and delta (B.1.617.2) was long COVID syndrome and post COVID-19 complications like declining oxygen levels and lung fibrosis that manifested after 8 weeks or more of testing positive. However, it was declared that long COVID is not fatal, but a new study has found that it may not be as hard-hitting as acute COVID, but it can worsen preexisting health conditions like kidney disease, diabetes, etc.

Dr Khan Amir Maroof, Professor of Community Medicine and Coordinator of the Medical Education Unit at the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital in Delhi, noted that some patients were being readmitted after they had recovered or seeking OPD consultation for Covid-related issues.

Long COVID May Worsen Existing Health Problems

Several reports have reported that people suffering from underlying conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, etc. are at a higher risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. But what this report suggests is that COVID symptoms may persist for a longer period and make these underlying conditions worse.

Dr Khan Amir Maroof, Professor at Department of Community Medicine, and Coordinator of Medical Education Unit, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, Delhi, told PTI that COVID-19 symptoms that last two to three months or longer or arise later are referred to as a post-COVID, post-acute-COVID syndrome, or chronic-COVID, according to him. He added the long effects of COVID aren't as severe as acute COVID-19 and that they usually ameliorate over time.

"The symptoms are usually mild to moderate, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty in concentrating, joint pains, hair loss, and others. But the deterioration of the quality of life of these patients is worrisome. From a public health perspective, the disability-adjusted life years burden and economic repercussions could be high, which needs to be studied more," he added.

More TB Cases Reported Post COVID

According to the report, doctors are seeing a rise in the number of (tuberculosis) TB patients post-COVID. Already an endemic in India, increasing TB cases among coronavirus patients is a cause of concern among many. Following this, the Government also issued a guide to target and aggressively look for tuberculosis among post-COVID-19.

Dr Shibu Vijayan, Global TB Technical Director at Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, told PTI that long-COVID symptoms such as weariness, cough, chest tightness, dyspnea, palpitations, myalgia, and difficulties in focusing on things appear to be present in roughly 30 per cent of the hospitalized cases. "It could be linked to organ damage, post-viral syndrome, post-critical care syndrome, and other factors," he continued.

What Is Long COVID?

Last Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognised 'post-Covid,' also known as 'long-Covid,' as a term for Covid-19 patients who experience long-term sequelae from the infection. Delphi methodology was utilised by the health agency, which is a systematic exercise that involves polling a panel of experts to arrive at a collective view or judgement.

"Post-Covid-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) infection, usually three months from the onset of Covid-19 with symptoms and that last for at least two months and can't be explained by an alternative diagnosis," according to the WHO definition. "Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction but also others and generally have an impact on everyday functioning. Symptoms may be new: onset following initial recovery from an acute Covid-19 episode or persist from the initial illness. Symptoms may also fluctuate or relapse over time."

More Than 50% of Patients Experience Symptoms Up To 6 Months After Recovery

According to a study conducted by a team from Pennsylvania State University in the US, more than half of these persons will endure post-covid symptoms, often known as protracted covid, for up to six months following recovery. Tiredness, difficulty breathing, chest pain, joint pain, and loss of smell and taste are among the long-term effects.

The study, which involved 250,351 unvaccinated people who recovered from the COVID-19 infection between December 2019 through March 2021, adults and children can both endure negative health effects for up to six months after recovering from COVID-19 infection, according to the study.

The problems have an impact on a patient's overall health, mobility, and organ systems. While one out of every two survivors, or 50%, suffers from long-term problems.

Common Long-COVID Symptoms You Should Look Out For

Weight loss, weariness, fever, and pain were noted by these persons, and one out of every five survivors reported a decline in mobility. Six out of ten survivors had abnormal chest imaging, and a quarter of the patients experienced breathing problems. Palpitations and chest discomfort were also among the most commonly reported symptoms. Rashes or hair loss occurred in one out of every five patients. Digestive symptoms such as loss of appetite, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea were also regularly observed.

After recovering from an acute infection, the fight against COVID continues. Vaccination is the most effective strategy to avoid becoming infected with covid and lowering your chances of developing a breakthrough illness.

Vaccines Remain The Best Defense Against COVID And Its Variants

Dr Arunesh Kumar, senior consultant and head of pulmonology at Paras Hospitals In Gurgaon told PTI that there was an improvement in the long-COVID symptoms of patients who have had received the COVID-19 vaccination. According to him, getting vaccinated can help "reset the immune response in long-COVID or help the body attack any remaining fragments of the virus."

Dr Maroof said, "So, in a way, a vaccine is the key intervention for long-Covid too. Furthermore, some recent studies have shown that those vaccinated have lower intensity and duration of long-COVID as compared to the unvaccinated. So, initial results are promising."

In conclusion, until a particular treatment for long-COVID, which doctors believe is likely in the near future, is discovered, people should get vaccinated as soon as possible if they are eligible as it remains the best defence against the coronavirus.

