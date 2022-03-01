Long COVID May Affect Some More Than Others; Factors Responsible For Its Onset

People who have recovered from the coronavirus disease are more likely to suffer from long COVID. But what leads to the onset of the long COVID? Researchers may have found four reasons.

Most people infected with COVID-19 experience symptoms after the initial recovery. These persons are known as "long haulers," and their conditions are referred to as "post-COVID-19 syndrome" or "long COVID-19." They are typically thought to be COVID-19 side effects that last longer than four weeks after you have been diagnosed with the virus.

The virus, which enters and multiplies in the respiratory system, travels to other parts of the body, affecting many organs and causing a variety of symptoms. While short-term symptoms can persist up to 15 days, long-term symptoms often appear 90 days after the initial infection and can last for weeks or months. But is there a particular reason why this happens? A new study might have an answer.

Factors That Increase The Risk Of Long COVID

A study published in the journal Cell found four factors that could be the reason why people with coronavirus infection are at an increased risk of developing long COVID symptoms. As per the researchers, these factors were associated with long COVID whether they suffered from a serious or mild infection. The four factors that could increase the risk include:

Development Of Antibodies

Another factor is the development of autoantibodies, which are antibodies that wrongly attack body tissues, as in lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Antibodies generated against substances formed by a person's own body are known as autoantibodies. These autoantibodies can either damage or make it simpler for other white blood cells to destroy cells that contain the chemicals on them. While there is research suggesting this possibility, more information is required to understand the effect.

Reactivation Of The Epstein-Barr Virus

Other studies have also shown that coronavirus leads to the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which is the third cause as per the researchers. EBV is a kind of herpes virus that can cause glandular fever, is the other virus. This viral infection has symptoms that are quite like protracted COVID. Patients who were infected with the Epstein-Barr virus as a child are more susceptible to the virus reactivating because of COVID infection.

Viral Load

The level of coronavirus RNA in the blood early in the infection, which is a measure of viral load, is one of the four parameters identified by researchers. The number of viral particles per millilitre of blood is how it is measured. The RT-PCR test, which is the standard test to confirm if a person is suffering from COVID or not helps indicate it. A higher viral load indicates a greater quantity of viruses in the blood, as well as a greater risk of acquiring a serious infection.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic illness that is believed to be the fourth reason for COVID. While there is no cure for the disease, adopting lifestyle modifications and taking drugs on schedule can the lifelong illness be treated. Uncontrolled high blood sugar levels can lead to additional health problems and have an impact on organs such as the kidneys, liver, heart, and nerves. Diabetes patients are more likely to develop long-term and severe COVID because of these variables.

Common Symptoms Of Long COVID

Some of the common signs and symptoms of Long COVID may include:

Fatigue

Breathing problems or shortness of breath

Cough

Joint discomfort

Pain in the chest

Problems with memory, attention, or sleep

Pain in the muscles or a headache

Rapid heartbeat

Loss of olfactory or gustatory perception

Anxiety or depression

Fever

Standing causes dizziness.

Symptoms that worsen after engaging in physical or mental activities

COVID-19 can also affect several organs other than the respiratory system. Long-term breathing problems, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome are some of the common long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus. If you have been experiencing these symptoms then you must consult a doctor to avoid any further health complications.