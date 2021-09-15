Long COVID In Kids: Chest Pain To Brain Fog, New Symptoms To Look Out For

Pediatricians have warned that long COVID in children is real and can be fatal if not treated on time. Once your child recovers from the deadly coronavirus infection make sure to look out for these symptoms.

The risk of "long Covid" in children is much lower than many had feared, but it still exists. A recent study has revealed that the condition is rising among kids from across the globe. The study also highlighted that there is a group of symptoms that may tell the parents that the child is suffering from long COVID even after successfully battling the deadly virus infection. It was in 2019 when the first case of coronavirus was detected in China's Wuhan city. Since then the virus has claimed millions of lives and has affected many in some or another way. Children have also fallen into the grip of this deadly virus. Yes, but there is more to just the infection. Some of the kids have complained about the severe post COVID symptoms which are generally known as long COVID.

Long COVID What Is It?

While the majority of COVID-19 cases from across the countries are usually mild and brief, some recovered patients are left struggling with severe symptoms of the infection months after they have clinically tested negative for the disease. Yes, you read that right. One can possibly suffer from these symptoms even after successfully battling the virus. In medical terms, long COVID is a condition in which recovered COVID-19 patients are found to be suffering from the effects of the virus infection.

So far these long COVID were only noticed among the adults, however, the recently published study has stated that children are not spared by it as well. So, what is required to be done right now? Understand the condition and spot the symptoms of long COVID in children.

Symptoms of Long COVID In Children

Insomnia Fatigue Chest Pain Muscle Pain Persistent Cold Acute Headache Brain Fog Loss of Smell Persistent Coughing