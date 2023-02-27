live

Long COVID And Multiple Organ Failure: Experts Decode The Dangerous Link

COVID-19 -- the virus that damages the respiratory organs of the body, causing severe breathing issues doesn't leave the body after the infection period is over, or post-recovery. Yes, you read that right! Long-COVID, which is a term used for patients who are experiencing the symptoms of the infection even after recovery can suffer from the same for months. Is that it? How deadly can long-COVID become? Experts have decoded.

In a study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, experts revealed that more than 59% of patients suffering from Long Covid have reported organ impairment for up to one year while at least 29% of such patients suffered multi-organ impairment and reduced function at six and 12 months. Speaking to the media about the study result, senior study author Professor Amitava Banerjee from University College London, UK, said, "Symptoms were common at six and 12 months and associated with female gender, younger age and single organ impairment."

Some of the long-COVID symptoms that patients can experience even after recovering completely from the infection are -- brain fog, depression, headache, difficulty in concentrating or focusing, vision loss, breathing issues, chest pain, etc. One should be aware of all these signs and symptoms and make sure to consult a doctor as and when they start affecting their normal life.

