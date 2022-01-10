Lockdown-Like Situation In Delhi: Markets Open Once A Week, No Dine-In Services Available

Delhi is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days now. Taking cognizance of the current situation in the city, DDMA fresh curbs in New Delhi.

A huge spike in the number of COVID cases has been recorded in Delhi because of the Omicron outbreak. In Delhi, there were 19,166 new Covid-19 infections and 17 fatalities, bringing the overall caseload to 1,568,896 and the death toll to 25,177 on Monday. The daily positive rate was 25%, with a backlog of 65,806 active cases. In light of the deteriorating situation in the national capital, a meeting was held at The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to examine the current situation in the city. They said on Monday that the national capital will not be locked down, however, it is considering imposing harsher COVID-related limitations.

What Did DDMA Decide In Today's Meeting On COVID Restrictions?

DDMA declared today that stricter limitations will be implemented, but that there will be no lockdown. It was agreed that restaurant dine-in service would be discontinued, but take-out services would be permitted. It was also decided that each zone would only be able to operate one weekly market per day. It is also considering limiting the number of seats available in Metro trains and buses. They further advised healthcare authorities to increase manpower in hospitals.

It was also resolved to strictly enforce existing limits, and it was debated if similar restrictions may be imposed in the National Capital Territory Region. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal presided over a DDMA meeting where the decision was made. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and other officials from the health department.

Arvind Kejriwal's Advise To People

After 8 days, the DDMA will reconvene to assess the coronavirus situation in the nation's capital. Currently, city buses and metros are allowed to carry 100 per cent of their passengers. On Sunday, Kejriwal said the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Delhi was a source of "great concern," but that there was no plan to enforce a lockdown. He had stated that if individuals wore masks, there would be no lockdown.

However, the CM warned on Sunday that if the Covid-19 positivity increases above 20%, the level of limitations might be raised from 'yellow alert' to 'red alert.'

