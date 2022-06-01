live

Lockdown In Maharashtra? Minister Drops Big Hint As COVID-19 Hospitalisation Rises By 231% In Mumbai

Will there be another lockdown in Maharashtra? After seeing a steady drop in the daily COVID cases, the state is witnessing a surge in the number of patients admitted to the Intense Care Unit (ICU). According to the reports, the recent surge has also led to private facilities allocating beds for Covid patients. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 711 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp rise from 431 logged the previous day and the highest daily count since February 27. Talking to the media about a possible lockdown in the state, Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said that the government will impose a lockdown in Maharashtra if Covid cases continue to surge and exceed thousand in the state. "Given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don't take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out," Aslam Shaikh is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 2,745 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 4,31,60,832. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

