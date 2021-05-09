The ongoing lockdown in Delhi due to surging COVID-19 was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with the suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places. Announcing the lockdown extension Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic. Marriages will be held at home or in courts with not more than 20 people according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). There will