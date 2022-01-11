All Private Offices Closed, Work From Home Only, DDMA Announces Fresh COVID Restrictions: Check Who All Are Exempted

Lockdown In Delhi: All Private Offices Closed, Work From Home Only, DDMA Announces Fresh COVID Restrictions

Delhi is currently witnessing a steep surge in COVID-19 cases from across the corners. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced fresh curbs in the national capital.

Amid a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday directed all private offices, barring those under exempted categories in the national capital, to send their employees to work from home. In its fresh statement on Tuesday, the DDMA said, "All private offices, except those which are falling under the 'Exempted Category' as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed," Till now, all the offices in the national capital had been asked to function with half their employees in the office and the rest at home. Government offices in the city are working with 50 percent attendance.

Who All Are Exempted?

The government announced the new restriction amid a steady spike in the daily cases associated with the deadly coronavirus in Delhi. However, DDMA mentioned that some people are exempted from these new restrictions. Take a look at it:

All the private banks will operate from their respective offices, All the offices which are providing essential services will continue to work, All the insurance companies are exempted, All the pharma companies will continue to work from their offices, No restriction for microfinance companies, Lawyers' offices and courier services will continue to work as they are working at the moment.

Read the complete notification here:

Private offices in Delhi shall be closed, barring the ones in the exempted category; work from home shall be followed: DDMA pic.twitter.com/yPkwDR8t3o ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

No Dine-In Services In Delhi

The decision to impose fresh curbs comes hours after DDMA asked all the restaurants in the city to shut down their dine-in services and implemented only takeaways. Besides, only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate. The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

"In view of the increase in positive cases it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Baijal tweeted after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

#Restaurants in #Delhi have been closed for dine-in options amid a surge in the #COVID19 cases and only takeaways are allowed, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said. Photo: @LtGovDelhipic.twitter.com/sEncVhjzc6 IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 10, 2022

The governor also said that the health department has been advised to make adequate arrangements for the additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts, including those in the population between 15 and 18 years. "After detailed discussion with experts it was advised to adhere to the strategy of Test, Track & Treat with emphasis on enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to contain the spread of infection," Baijal further tweeted.

Officers were also advised to strictly ensure that people wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms in markets and public places to break the chain of transmission

Delhi reported a 25 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases after recording 19,166 fresh cases. With this, the infection tally has climbed to 15,68,896. Meanwhile, the city has recorded 17 covid deaths on the second consecutive day, pushing the death toll to 25,177.

Amid surge in COVID cases in Delhi with a total of 70 deaths reported since last week of Dec 2021, all hospitals are directed to issue necessary directions to ensure timely management of hospital admissions, satisfactory levels of patient care and analysis of COVID deaths pic.twitter.com/c7WKObRLGR ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Looking at the current graph, the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said cases in the city are likely to peak "in one or two days, definitely this week", and infections in the Third Wave will start dipping after that.

No Need To Panic, Delhi is Ready For The Battle: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor. Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

Will there be a lockdown in Delhi soon? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in Delhi had been a matter of "deep concern", but there was no plan to impose lockdown just yet. There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he stated.

"Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing a mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear a mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

Comparing the current third wave with the second Covid wave in April-May last year, the CM said that on May 7, 2021, there were 20,000 cases reported with 341 deaths but on Saturday Delhi witnessed the same number of cases with only seven deaths. He, however, said that there should not be even a single death. "On May 7 last year nearly 20,000 Covid beds were occupied while till yesterday there were only 1500 hospital beds occupied despite having reported the same number of cases. "I am telling you this data to show that very few people are required to go to the hospital in this infection and you do not need to panic. We just have to behave responsibly," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from Agencies)