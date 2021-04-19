In view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital — New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday. The fresh restrictions come amid a huge spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. According to the data, the national capital recorded the biggest jump on Sunday with 25,462 fresh cases. Also Read - Rajasthan Government Imposes 15-Day Lockdown Due To Covid-19 Surge

Delhi Lockdown: Here’s What Kejriwal Said

Addressing an online press conference in Delhi over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “From today till Monday, 5 am Delhi is going under lockdown. Essential services will work. Lockdown was not an easy decision but we had no other option left.” He further added that in the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure.

Kejriwal Warned People To Stay Alert

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs, and oxygen, Kejriwal said. Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi. The government will take good care of them, he assured.

Delhi Lockdown: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

1. Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown

2. Wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people will be allowed and special passes issued for the purpose.

3. Food services, medical services will continue

4. Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed

5. Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials, and diplomats can move without restrictions.

6. The government has said that all malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms, and spas will remain shut during the week-long lockdown.

7. During the lockdown, pregnant women and patients going for medical services along with an attendant will be allowed to production of valid I-card or doctor’s prescription or medical papers.

Biggest Jump In Daily COVID Cases

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. With the fresh cases, the national capital’s cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121. A total of 85,620 tests, including 56,015 RT-PCR tests and 29,605 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day

According to the data, so far, over 7.66 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 74,941 from 69,799 the day before.

Weekend Lockdown In Delhi

Earlier, the Delhi government had imposed a weekend lockdown to curb the surge and break the chain of the novel coronavirus. Speaking to the media, CM Kejriwal had had said, “break the chain of transmission”. During the weekend lockdown, auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms, and spas remained closed across Delhi.

(With inputs from Agencies)