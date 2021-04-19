In view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital — New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday. The fresh restrictions come amid a huge spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. According to the data the national capital recorded the biggest jump on Sunday with 25462 fresh cases. दिल्ली के सभी नागरिकों से मेरी अपील है कि इस लॉकडाउन का पूरे अनुशासन के साथ पालन करें ये फ़ैसला हमने आप लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए ही लिया है। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद