Amid the Covid-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown period for another week, till May 24. Even though the city has seen a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opined that the city’s positivity rate has yet to reach 5 per cent. Kejriwal said on Sunday, “We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline.” Also Read - As COVID-19 virus marches east, India’s North East states float new SOPs, restrictions

“We do not want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 a.m. in Delhi,” he added. Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19, and many restrictions have been imposed on the city. This lockdown will remain as it is, including the suspension of Delhi metro services until further notice. Also Read - Even After Recovery, Many Covid-19 Patients Developing Lung Fibrosis And Severe Pneumonia

Covid Cases Are Declining In Delhi

As per the Union Health Ministry report, Delhi recorded 6,430 cases with an 11 per cent positivity rate. The recovery rate in the city has reached 11,591, but the daily death number is 337. The national capital reported over 66,000 active coronavirus cases till yesterday, but Delhi is seeing an overall dip in coronavirus cases. Also Read - Ivermectin As A Drug Of Choice For Prevention And Treatment of COVID-19

The cases started rising from the last week of March in Delhi, and the daily infection rate crossed the 500-mark in a couple of weeks. This prompted the government to take immediate action, following which the lockdown was imposed. Initially, the restrictions were further extended when the positivity rate was on a high in the city.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 6,430 new coronavirus cases – the lowest since April 7. For the past few days, Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases, but we are still a long way from straightening the curve. So, keep practising social distancing, wearing masks, and taking all necessary measures to mitigate the infection.

(with inputs from IANS)