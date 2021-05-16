Amid the Covid-19 surge in the national capital the Delhi government has extended the lockdown period for another week till May 24. Even though the city has seen a decline in the number of coronavirus cases Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opined that the city’s positivity rate has yet to reach 5 per cent. Kejriwal said on Sunday We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline.” “We do not want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead