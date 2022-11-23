live

'Living In a Furnace': Lung Cancer On The Rise In India, Doctor Says Air Pollution Is The Root Cause

Dr Gyanendra Agarwal, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Jaypee Hospital Noida, says that "about 90% of all lung cancers, including are caused by smoking. This is because smoking has a tremendous impact that outweighs all other causes of lung cancer. Additionally, the risk of getting lung cancer increases significantly and proportionately to the number and duration of smoking cigarettes."

The WHO has cautioned that it takes 25 years for the lung tissues to become cancerous after exposure to PM 2.5.

In recent times, poor-quality air has become a big talking point in the national capital and nearby areas. The challenge comes in just at the time when people are getting back to normalcy in the post-pandemic era. Daily travelers have complained about the number of diseases they are suffering from, mainly due to the rise in air pollution. These health conditions include - eye irritation, a spike in the number of asthma patients, respiratory problems (such as difficulty in breathing, runny nose), headaches, etc. But, there is one of the hazardous effects of air pollution which is not much talked about - lung cancer. Yes, you read that right.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, of the Institute of Chest Onco-Surgery and Lung Transplantation, said that Delhiites are living in a furnace. the air that people are breathing has PM2.5, which has the ability to penetrate the alveoli (the tiny branches of air tubes present in the lungs). This action can trigger genotoxic stress, which can lead to a phase where the P53 or the tumor suppressive gene starts mutating and lets the onco genes take over.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named air pollution as a second tobacco epidemic. Taking cognizance of Delhi's poor air quality index (AQI), where PM 2.5 goes up to over 500 in winter, the global health body has cautioned that it takes 25 years for the lung tissues to become cancerous after exposure to PM 2.5. Therefore, the threat of this endemic is pretty clear.

