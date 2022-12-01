Liver Transplant Successfully Conducted On 23-Day-Old Baby Diagnosed With Galactosemia

Representative image

Father donates a portion of his liver to save his 23-day-old baby from a rare hereditary disorder. Read on to know more about Galactosemia.

In a rare feat, doctors at a private hospital in Hyderabad successfully performed liver transplant on a 23-day-old baby who was diagnosed with Galactosemia, a rare hereditary disorder. Galactosemia is a metabolic liver disease caused by a single enzyme defect known as Galactose-1-Phosphate Uridylyl Transferase (GALT). It affects how the body converts galactose (sugar contained in milk) into glucose.

Symptoms of Galactosemia: A baby with galactosemia may appear normal at birth but start showing symptoms within a few days or weeks. He/she may lose appetite and start vomiting excessively. Other signs and symptoms of galactosemia include yellowing of the skin, mucous membranes, and whites of the eyes (jaundice); enlargement of the liver (hepatomegaly); appearance of amino acids and protein in the urine; growth failure, and ultimately accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity (ascites) with swelling of the feet (edema).

In this case, the baby boy was diagnosed with respiratory distress, hypoglycemia (regular low blood sugar), jaundice, and failure to thrive after birth. Phototherapy was used to treat these conditions for three days, but when no improvement was noticed, the baby was referred to Yashoda Hospitals.

"Often, a patient may die even without an established diagnosis," said doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, who conducted the liver transplant on the 23-day-old baby.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Galactosemia

At Yashoda Hospitals, a Paediatric Hepatology and Transplantation surgery team evaluated the baby. The child was found nutritionally depleted with his body weight at the 25th percentile for his age. The child's parents also told the doctors they had earlier lost two children, who succumbed to a liver ailment at the ages of 2 months old and 9 months old.

Biochemistry and genetic testing supported the diagnosis of Galactosemia. After thorough evaluation of the case, the expert team concluded that conservative management would not be suitable for the infant and recommended liver transplant surgery.

The child's father, who is 31 years old, donated a portion of his liver that was found suitable and fit for surgery. Dr K. Venugopal, Dr Balbir Singh, Dr Srinivas Prabhu Chava led the team and performed the liver transplant surgery on the baby.

Dr. Venugopal said that there was a high chance of mortality without the transplant. "This is arguably the smallest paediatric transplant reported from this part of the world," he added.

The child was discharged 3 weeks after the surgery on stable immunosuppression and stable liver graft function.

