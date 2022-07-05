Listeria Outbreak In US: One Dead, Over Dozens Hospitalised; CDC Finds Link To Ice Cream Brand

Listeria Outbreak In US: Over Dozens Hospitalised, CDC Finds Link To Ice Cream Brand

The experts have warned that an individual who contracts listeria infection can develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has reported an outbreak of listeria infection that has already taken the life of an individual. Following the sudden outbreak, the country's health officials have warned that the disease is highly infectious and can lead to more hospitalisations and death in the upcoming days, if not controlled now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infections are linked to a Florida-based ice cream brand named Big Olaf Creamery. Speaking to the media, the CDC officials said, "As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product.

This is not the first time that the USA is facing a listeria outbreak. According to the FDA, past listeria outbreaks in the country have been connected to unpasteurised milk and ice cream, undercooked poultry, and raw vegetables.

Listeria Outbreak: Causes, Symptoms And More

Listeria illness is a food-borne disease that can turn fatal if not treated on time. The infection is especially dangerous during pregnancy, causing a foetal loss in about 20 per cent of cases. Experts have also cautioned that the bacteria can survive in extreme weather conditions. "Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing," experts were quoted as saying.

The experts have warned that an individual who contracts listeria infection can develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhoea. This virus mainly enters the body of an individual through contaminated food.

Symptoms of Listeria

One who develops a listeria infection may discover:

You may like to read

Fever Chills Muscle aches Nausea Diarrhoea

At times listeria infection spreads to your nervous system, it can lead to signs and symptoms like:

Headache Stiff neck Confusion or changes in alertness Loss of balance Convulsions

How long does it take for an infected person to show up the symptoms? Symptoms might begin a few days after a person has consumed the contaminated food, but it can take 30 days or more before the first signs and symptoms of infection begin.