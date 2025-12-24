Lionel Messi’s Sister Hospitalised After Miami Car Accident: What Happened And Latest Health Update

Lionel Messi's sister Mar a Sol Messi was hospitalised after a serious car accident in Miami that left her with multiple injuries, forcing the postponement of her January wedding.Here's everything about her health update.

Maria Sol Messi, the sister of soccer legend Lionel Messi has reportedly been hospitalised after meeting with a car accident in Miami. This has impacted her wedding as it was planned in January and is now postponed. Messi's sister has got multiple injuries which has affected her bones, heels and wrist. Even though her mother confirmed that she is no more in danger but she faces a long recovery. Messi's Mother said,"She is okay, she's out of danger," de Brito said while reading messages he claimed were confirmed by the family. "But she was set to get married in Rosario on January 3 and now will have to suspend it. She suffered burns, which are very difficult to treat, and displacement of vertebrae. She has already started her rehabilitation in Rosario".

Who is Mar a Sol, And What Happened To Her?

Mar a Sol is Lionel Messi sister and this might have come as surprise to many as Messi keeps his personal life away from the public.Maria sol has a brand of her own who is a businesswoman and fashion designer.This 32 year old will be marrying Tuli Arellano, a member of Inter Miami under 19 coaching staff. The fatal accident took place when she lost her control over driving a SUV that crashed into wall. According to reports it happened due to a health issue that she was going through prior

The ceremony was supposed to take place on January 3 in Rosario but now wedding has been postponed because of the current situation. Here's how they were excited about the wedding, and the post below says it all

[AHORA] Rosario se prepara para el casamiento de la hermana de Messi: el 3 de enero, Mar a Sol celebrar su boda con "Tuli" Arellano, que es DT de la Sub19 del Inter Miami, y se presenta como "inversor en criptos, NFT y oro Digital" y "fundador del unicornio Special Fan". https://t.co/nioC2lhalJpic.twitter.com/tYSb0IUOqK ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) December 22, 2025

Current Health Update Of Messi's Sister: When Is the Wedding Now Scheduled?

Mar a is being supported by family with all the support and care she needs. According to reports, she is already in treatment and rehabilation and wedding won't take place until she is fully recovered. This accident has not only affected physically but mentally also.This shows that it might have had a colossal impact on the couple as well, they were not only connected through a life project but have a love story to tell and embrace that started with their neighbourhood, Rosario.They have been loyal and have stuck throughout since teenage years and even continued to build their life professionally together.There is no confirmation on the wedding as to when it will take place but everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery of Mar a and it is very concerning.

Overall,Fans worldwide in sports and fashion are concerned about this as this incident took place before the wedding day as she recovers and remains in rehab, many are waiting for the wedding to take place as soon as she feels fine and healthy as many fans were already looking forward to this big day.