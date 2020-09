Getting sufficient sunlight is the best way to ensure that your body gets enough vitamin D.

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is vital for maintaining healthy bones. But this fat-soluble vitamin also plays a pivotal role in boosting the function of your immune system. Therefore, vitamin D deficiency may weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections, including the deadly COVID-19. There is emerging evidence to support the link between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 infection. A low vitamin D level has been found in many COVID-19 patients. Another research has found an association between vitamin D deficiency and the likelihood of becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. Also Read - 5 immunity-boosting plants that you can grow during COVID-19 pandemic

For the new study, researchers at UChicago Medicine looked at 483 patients whose vitamin D levels were measured within a year before being tested for COVID-19. They found that patients who had vitamin D deficiency were almost twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 when compared to patients who had necessary levels of the vitamin in their body. Also Read - Post-COVID syndrome: A new childhood disease that severely damages children's heart

Vitamin D supplements have previously been linked to a lower risk of viral respiratory tract infections. The new study suggests this may be true for the COVID-19 infection as well, noted David Meltzer, MD, PhD, Chief of Hospital Medicine at UChicago Medicine and lead author of the study. Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2020: 5 ways to ensure that you’re getting adequate sunshine vitamin

Meltzer and his team stressed the need for more studies to determine whether Vitamin D supplementation can reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 cases and what dosage would be most effective.

Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 mortality

A study, which was published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research in May this year, had linked low levels of vitamin D with a higher mortality rate among COVID-19 patients.

The researchers then noted that older adults are mostly deficient in vitamin D, and that makes them more vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

According to them, low average vitamin D levels among the population in northern European countries like Spain and Italy may be a reason why they are facing high COVID-19 mortality rates.

Vitamin D prevents white blood cells from producing too many cytokines, proteins that activate our immune cells. Excess of these proteins leads to inflammation, which worsens the COVID-19 infection. So, it is important to ensure that your body’s vitamin D reserve is sufficient to prevent COVID-19 infection and complications.

How Much Vitamin D Should You Take?

Vitamin D is easily synthesized by our body when the skin gets exposed to sunlight. But as most people are spending maximum time indoors, vitamin D deficiency is becoming very common today.

The 25-hydroxy vitamin D test is the most accurate way to monitor vitamin D levels in your body. Based on the amount of 25(OH)D in your blood, it is considered:

Sufficient: 25(OH)D greater than 20 ng/ml

Insufficient: 25(OH)D less than 20 ng/ml

Deficient: 25(OH)D less than 12 ng/ml

To maintain sufficient blood levels, the recommended daily intake of vitamin D is 400–800 international units per day (IU/day), or 10–20 micrograms. However, some studies suggest a higher daily intake of 1000–4000 IU (25–100 micrograms) for optimal blood levels (above 30 ng/ml).

Wondering how to increase your vitamin D intake? Get some sunlight, eat foods that contain vitamin D (fatty fish like salmon, fish liver oils, egg yolks, fortified foods) or take supplements.