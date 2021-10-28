Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Like Flu, COVID-19 May Turn Out To Be A Seasonal Infection Linked To Low Temperatures And Humidity: Study

Like Flu, COVID-19 May Turn Out To Be A Seasonal Infection Linked To Low Temperatures And Humidity: Study
Like Flu, COVID-19 May Turn Out TO Be A Seasonal Infection Linked To Low Temperatures

According to the researchers, the study shows a negative relationship between the transmission rate (R0) and both temperature and humidity at the global scale.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : October 28, 2021 1:31 PM IST

We have been experiencing the deadly effects of coronavirus for more than a year now. However, every day new studies are popping up to tell us more about this virus and how it changes with time new strain, variants and symptoms. In a recent study, researchers have added more to what we already knew about the COVID-19 virus the virus may be a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. Published in the journal Nature Computational Science, the study also supports the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."

COVID-19 Association With Temperature And Humidity

  • According to the researchers, they first analysed the association of temperature and humidity in the initial phase of SARS-CoV-2 spread in 162 countries across five continents, before changes in human behaviour and public health policies were put into place.
  • The results show a negative relationship between the transmission rate (R0) and both temperature and humidity at the global scale.
  • Higher transmission rates were associated with lower temperatures and humidity.
  • The team found a strong negative association for short time windows between the number of cases and temperature and humidity.
  • They also found that the first epidemic waves waned as temperature and humidity rose, and the second wave rose as temperatures and humidity fell.
  • The climate effects were most evident at temperatures between 12 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 4 and 12 grammes per cubic metre (g/m3).

"Altogether, our findings support the view of COVID-19 as a true seasonal low-temperature infection, similar to influenza and to the more benign circulating coronaviruses," one of the researchers said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Also Read

More News

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on