Like Flu, COVID-19 May Turn Out TO Be A Seasonal Infection Linked To Low Temperatures

We have been experiencing the deadly effects of coronavirus for more than a year now. However, every day new studies are popping up to tell us more about this virus and how it changes with time new strain, variants and symptoms. In a recent study, researchers have added more to what we already knew about the COVID-19 virus the virus may be a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. Published in the journal Nature Computational Science, the study also supports the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."

COVID-19 Association With Temperature And Humidity

According to the researchers, they first analysed the association of temperature and humidity in the initial phase of SARS-CoV-2 spread in 162 countries across five continents, before changes in human behaviour and public health policies were put into place.

The results show a negative relationship between the transmission rate (R0) and both temperature and humidity at the global scale.

Higher transmission rates were associated with lower temperatures and humidity.

The team found a strong negative association for short time windows between the number of cases and temperature and humidity.

They also found that the first epidemic waves waned as temperature and humidity rose, and the second wave rose as temperatures and humidity fell.

The climate effects were most evident at temperatures between 12 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 4 and 12 grammes per cubic metre (g/m3).

"Altogether, our findings support the view of COVID-19 as a true seasonal low-temperature infection, similar to influenza and to the more benign circulating coronaviruses," one of the researchers said.

