Leuco Sarcoma cancer: 4cm Tumor Removed From A 38-Year-Old Man’s Buttock

The Tumor That Was Removed From The Man’s Buttock.

Leuco Sarcoma is a rare cancer that develops in the smooth muscle tissues. Beware of tumors in the buttock.

A 4 cm tumor was removed from the buttock of a 38-year-old Mumbai man who was suffering from a rare Leuco Sarcoma cancer. This is a rare type of cancer that develops in the smooth muscle tissues, said the doctors who successfully treated the man.

Ajay Khatri, a resident of Powai, who works in the logistics industry, suddenly encounter symptoms such as pain while sitting and sleeping in 2016 which interfered with his daily routine. He consulted a local doctor who diagnosed and confirmed a knot in the left butt cheek. The biopsy showed that the knot was not cancerous and was surgically removed. However, the same knot emerged again after a few years in 2021 at the same place.

The patient was referred to Zynova Shalby Hospital, where he was treated by a team led by Dr. Hemant Patel, Laparoscopic & General Surgeon. The man resumed his daily routine within 3 days after getting discharged from the hospital.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Leuco Sarcoma

Talking about this case, Dr Patel said that the patient had pain and difficulty while doing daily activities, and his biopsy confirmed that it was benign cancer called Leuco Sarcoma, a rare cancer developing in the smooth muscle tissues.

"The cancer was in the first stage, but the knot was cancerous. He was advised surgery to remove the tumor. The patient was hesitant to undergo surgery, but after explaining to him about the surgery, he decided to opt for it."

"The patient was scheduled to undergo surgery in December 2022. We performed a wide local excision with V-Y plasty technique. A 4cm tumor was removed by creating a 14 cm defective circle from his buttock. Fortunately, this was a soft tissue cancer that wasn't deep into the muscle. The surgery lasted for 3 hours, and the patient was discharged after 3 days. He was doing well on follow-up." Dr Patel added.

You may like to read