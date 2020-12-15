If you catch the COVID-19 infection, you are risk of health complications like organ failure and lung damage. Post-recovery complications are also another risk. Now, after doctors at a Delhi hospital found multiple cases of deadly fungal infection in recovering coronavirus patients which is leading to loss of eyesight, the government on Tuesday said that it is a “devastating disease” and people must remain more cautious. “This is a devastating disease, and the cure is not easy. We need to be cautious. This could be a mild disease but can also take a serious turn. This was there in the absence of COVID-19 as well,” Dr V.K. Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog said at a press conference. Also Read - US kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign but over 21% adults not willing to get the shot

Mucormycosis cases in recovering patients cause concern

ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital witnessed 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis or black fungus due to which nearly half of the patients lost their eyesight, hospital authorities claimed on Monday. Mucormycosis has been the cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, and ICU and immuno-deficient individuals since long. However, it is the rapid increase in the numbers seen in unsuspected recovering COVID-19 patients that is causing the grave concern, the hospital said in a statement. Also Read - Covid-19 linked with lung cancer: Fact or fiction? Expert clarifies

Black fungus can cause permanent disfigurement

Mortality is currently being seen in the range of 50 per cent (five patients), with certain deaths when there is involvement of brain, the authorities said. One such case is of a 32-year-old COVID-recovered patient who was admitted to the emergency ward of SGRH a few days ago in a partially disoriented state. “An MRI revealed that the infection had already destroyed a significant part of his left side sinuses, eye, upper jaw bone and muscles, and even had made passage into the brain. He had to be subsequently put on the life-saving antifungal medication and vital critical care support for more than 2 weeks. He will soon be discharged in a survivable, but a disfigured state,” Dr Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon, SGRH had said. Also Read - 1st week crucial for COVID-19 patients after leaving hospital: Post-recovery tips for you

Rare and dangerous infection

“The frequency with which we are witnessing the occurrence of COVID triggered mucormycosis with high morbidity & mortality has never been seen before and is shocking and alarming,” said Dr Prakash Shastri, Vice Chairman of Critical Care Department, SGRH. Mucormycosis is a very serious but rare fungal infection. It usually affects people with a lower immunity, transplant patients or those who are admitted to ICU for a prolonged period. It enters the sinuses or the lungs after a person inhales fungal spores present in air. This fungus can also enter the skin if there is a cut or any other kind of skin injury.

Symptoms to look out for

Usual symptoms of this infection may be swelling on one side of the face, headache, nasal congestion and black lesions on the nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth. Patients may also experience fever, cough, pain in chest and breathing difficulties. Other symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea and gastrointestinal bleeding.

(With inputs from IANS)