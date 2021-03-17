Covid-19 the disease caused by the coronavirus is a debilitating disease that has affected millions of people across the globe. While vaccines are available to fight Covid infection are available medical professionals are working tirelessly to come up with potential treatments that will help further help in the battle against the microscopic villain. So the antiviral drug remedesivir arthritis drug tocilizumab anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been included in the treatment for Covid-19 patients. But there might be another drug available that could help treat coronavirus patients with moderate to severe infection. A recent study has found that a drug used