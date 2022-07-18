Legendary Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away In Mumbai, He Was Suffering From Several Health Complications

"He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since a long time," his wife and singer Mitali Singh told PTI.

Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday in Mumbai. He was 82. According to the reports, the veteran artist was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Reports also added that he was suffering from colon cancer and was under treatment when he tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh told PTI.

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others.

Colon Cancer: The Silent Killer

Colon cancer is marked by the condition in which cells begin to grow abnormally in the large intestine (colon). This organ is the final part of the digestive tract. It mainly affects older adults, though experts say that cancer is a disease that doesn't see age or gender when targetting.

Colon cancer is also known as colorectal cancer, which is a term that combines colon cancer and rectal cancer, the one that begins in the rectum. Some of the warning symptoms of colon cancer include:

Persistent change in bowel movement Unexplained rectal bleeding Blood in the stool Abdominal discomfort that doesn't go away Extreme fatigue or weakness Unexplained weight loss

(With inputs from agencies)

