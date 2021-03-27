Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the COVID-19 that is again surging rapidly. Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus propagates. “It follows a 14-day cycle — between a person catching the infection and recovering from it. Experts said the virus will die if a lockdown is imposed for 21 days,” Jain told reporters. Also Read - 1st COVID-19 re-infection case successfully treated in Rajasthan

He further added, “Authorities kept on extending the lockdown, but the virus did not die. I don’t think lockdown is a solution,” he said. Jain also confirmed that there is not going to be anymore lockdown in Delhi — “There is “no possibility” of imposing another lockdown in the city,” Jain said. Also Read - SGPGIMS director tests COVID-19 positive despite 2 jabs: Precautions to take after second dose

The minister added that there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises. Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the second day on the trot on Friday, while nine more people, highest in around two months, succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. Also Read - 20% COVID-19 recovered patients reported a new disability after discharge - 4 common symptoms

India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910. According to the official reports, India is registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent.

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months.

A total of 1,61,240 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,907 from Maharashtra, 12,650 from Tamil Nadu, 12,484 from Karnataka, 10,987 from Delhi, 10,320 from West Bengal, 8,779 from Uttar Pradesh, and 7,203 from Andhra Pradesh, and 6,576 from Punjab.