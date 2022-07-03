Leading COVID-19 Symptoms: 69% Patients Have This Symptom, Check If You Have It

Leading COVID-19 Symptoms

Ever thought what is that one COVID-19 symptom that you will definitely suffer from when you catch the virus? Read on to know.

What is that one symptom that anyone or better to say everyone who got infected with the COVID virus experienced? The coronavirus pandemic which hit the world back in 2019, has been the most difficult health challenge. Over the last two and a half years, the virus has infected millions of people, and experts have also warned that the mutations taking place in its spike protein can lead to the onset of new symptoms of the disease.

However, in a recent study researchers have mentioned one common symptom that almost everyone who had COVID had experienced. According to a study, over 69 per cent of people have reported a headache prior to a Covid infection, making it the leading symptom of the disease. "It is also "more common" than the other classic Covid symptoms like fever, cough, and loss or change to taste and smell," the study quoted the experts as saying.

Headaches During COVID Can Last Longer Than A Month

The study has also shed light on long-COVID symptoms. According to the experts, some Covid patients could be left with a headache for much longer than the initial infection as this sign is also a characteristic of long Covid. "Our data shows that these headaches often come and go, but thankfully they gradually reduce over time," the study said.

Who all can experience this symptom of COVID-19? According to the study, this painful symptom seems to be less common in children, coronavirus headaches tend to be seen across all age groups.

Beware of These COVID Symptoms Too!

Some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection include:

Headache Fever Loss of smell and taste Diarrhoea Difficulty in breathing Sore throat Unusual muscle pain Dizziness Persistent cough Runny nose

Stay alert, stay safe!

