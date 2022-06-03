Late Singer KK Was Taking Antacids: Did He Confuse His Heart Problem With Acidity?

While a detail report on KK's death is awaited, Kolkata police have found antacid strips in his hotel room.

Late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK apparently had gastric-related issues and was taking antacids often, according to the latest update from the Kolkata police. Antacid strips were also found in his hotel room.

According to sources, the singer's preliminary postmortem report suggested that he may have had underlying heart issues that caused his sudden death following a concert in Kolkata after a performance in Kolkata Tuesday. He died of a likely heart attack, the report stated, and also mentioned "myocardial infarction", which could have caused the pumping of blood to his heart to stop.

A doctor who performed the autopsy of the singer told PTI on condition of anonymity that excessive excitement during the live show might have caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life.

The late musician's wife also told the police that he had complained of pain in his arms and shoulders before coming to Kolkata.

While a histopathological report is awaited, doctors are assuming that the late singer mistook his heart problem as digestive problems and was taking antacids to get relief from the symptoms.

Do heart problems and digestive problems have similar symptoms? How would you know if you're suffering from a heart problem and a digestive problem?

Dr Chetan Bhambure, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road Mumbai, answer these and more here:

Can symptoms of a heart problem be mistaken as a gastric problem?

Heart attacks and heartburn can both cause pain in the upper belly and chest. Even indigestion or heartburn or burping can also be a warning sign of a heart attack or any other heart problem.

Heart problem and gastric problem: How to tell them apart?

Heartburn worsens after eating and when lying down, but a heart attack can happen after a meal as well. Heartburn does not cause breathlessness, but a heart attack can. A heart attack leads to pressure, tightness, or pain in the chest that may go to the arms, neck, jaw, or back. Heartburn can be managed by antacids, but heart attack symptoms cannot be tackled with antacids.

Side effects of long-term or frequent use of antacids: Can it also lead to heart problem?

Apart from side effects such as diarrhoea, constipation, flatulence, abdominal cramps, and vomiting, one taking proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) for a long time can suffer from a heart attack. Do not take any medication without informing the doctor.

More younger people are dying due to cardiac arrest. What could be the possible reason behind it?

Certain factors such as alcohol or drug abuse, stress, family history, intense exercise, an underlying heart problem like coronary artery disease, or abnormal heart rhythm can lead to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Tips to prevent heart problems, and warning signs to watch out for

Do not ignore warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, light-headedness, pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back, pain and discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders, upper body pain, sweating and vomiting.

To prevent heart problems, eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Cut down on alcohol and smoking, exercise daily, stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation, rest enough and go for regular cardiac screening.