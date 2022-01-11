Lata Mangeshkar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to ICU

Mageshkar's niece Rachna Shah said, "She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital in Mumbai. According to the reports, the 92-year-old veteran, also known as the Nightingale of India, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai two days ago.

Speaking to the media, Mageshkar's niece Rachna Shah said, "She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we can not take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care." She further added, "She will be fine. But she is going to take a while because of her age. And also, COVID-19 takes seven days ."

Lata Mangeshkar Has Suffered Pneumonia

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. However, she was discharged after 28 days.

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,28,220.

(With inputs from Agencies)

