Lassa Fever Threat: Study Begins To Develop Lassa Vaccine For Routine Immunisation

The emergence of Lassa fever in the UK amidst the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global threat posed by deadly infectious diseases to the forefront of discussions. Meanwhile, a study has been launched in West Africa to produce a licensed Lassa vaccine for routine immunisation. Called enable, it is believed to be the largest-ever Lassa fever study, which will include more than 20,000 participants.

So far, three cases of Lassa fever have been identified in the UK, including the death of a new-born baby due to the viral illness last week. The patients belong to the same family in the East of England and the infections are linked to their recent travel to West Africa. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is closely monitoring individuals identified as contacts of the three confirmed cases.

According to media reports, the UK is witnessing the emergence of the acute viral illness for the first time in 13 years. Lassa fever is normally only seen in west Africa.

The urgent need for Lassa vaccine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is also aggressively working on the development of six Lassa fever vaccines. Three of these -- developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), and Themis Bioscience -- have reportedly entered clinical trials.

Melanie Saville, the director of vaccine development at CEPI, raised caution that infectious diseases are increasing in prevalence, severity and spread due to climate change, global transportation and human encroachment. She also underlined the "urgent need for vaccine," as reported by the Guardian.

What you need to know about Lassa fever?

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus. People usually become infected with this virus through exposure to food or other household items that have been contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats (Mastomys). The virus can also be transmitted spread through infected bodily fluids. The disease is endemic in West African countries, where people living in areas with high populations of rodents are most at risk.

"Most people with Lassa fever will make a full recovery, however severe illness can occur in some individuals," UKHSA said.

Since 1980, the UK has seen 8 imported cases of Lassa fever, the last 2 cases were reported in 2009. However, there has been no evidence of onward transmission from any of these cases.

