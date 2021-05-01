Being a South Asian is likely a risk factor for severe Covid-19 infection and death. This is what a new study paper published in The Lancet has suggested. A research team from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford conducted the study to understand the ethnic differences in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 outcomes during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in England. They found that some minority ethnic populations in England were disproportionately at higher risk of getting SARS-CoV-2 infection and experiencing adverse COVID-19 outcomes compared with the White population. Among