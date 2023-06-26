Lancet Study Predicts 1.31 Billion People May Suffer From Diabetes By 2050

A new study conducted by The Lancet reported that by 2050, 1.31 billion people may be suffering from diabetes worldwide.

After a recent study conducted by ICMR and Lancet which found out that 101.3 million Indian are currently suffering from diabetes, another Lancet study now states that by the year 2050, more than 1.31 billion people in the globe may suffer from the same disease. This study was published in The Lancet, and The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. The statistics is certainly alarming. Experts state that, in 2021, 529 million people were recorded to be suffering from diabetes and by 2050, it may reach 1.31 billion. There has been a dramatic increase in obesity due to which the number of diabetes cases has also shot up.

In 2021, the reasons behind people getting type-2 diabetes was mainly due to social factors like high BMI, environmental and occupational risks, dietary risks, tobacco or alcohol use, and low physical activity. About 90 per cent of the diabetes type was detected to be type-2.

What Are The Key Findings Of The Study?

In the low or middle-income countries, at least three out out four adults will be living with diabetes by 2045.

Many of the low income countries do not have access to proper diabetes treatment. The Lancet study states that just 10 per cent of the people in those countries are able to receive guideline-based care for diabetes which is a very low number.

The marginalized people of the lower to middle income countries will be the worst sufferers from this disease.

In the USA, where the burden of type 2 diabetes in young people has nearly doubled in the past 20 years

Where Does India Stand?

Where does India's future stand among all this? 101.3 million India are already suffering from diabetes and experts say that the cases of people with pre-diabetes is even more alarming.

According to the study done by Madras Diabetes Research Centre and published in the Lancet earlier this month found that, "At least 11.4 percent of Indians have diabetes and that's over a 100 million people." This first comprehensive study included over 113,000 participants from 31 Indian states.

