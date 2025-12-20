Lamarr Wilson Cause Of Death Revealed: Tech Creator Died By Suicide At 48, LA Medical Examiner Confirms

Lamarr Wilson Cause of Death: Lamarr Wilson, a prominent tech lifestyle creator with over 3 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, breathed his last on November 21, 2025, at age 48 in a Los Angeles residence. In the latest development, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has stated that the cause of death of the tech master was suicide.

Wilson's family expressed profound grief, calling him the "Go To" family member with "so many projects in the making, scheduled and contracted with various tech and media companies." Fans had grown concerned in comments on his holiday gift guide video, asking if he was okay after weeks of silence.

What Triggers Suicidal Thoughts: How To Overcome Them - EXPLAINED

Each year more than thousands die due to suicide. From young adults to older ones, disturbing mental status and acute depression has been known as the cause of such an action. Taking cognizance of Lamarr Wilson's death case, where medical examiners have stated that he died after committing suicide, we reached out to experts to understand what exactly happens in the mind of such a victim and how can one overcome it.

Suicidal thoughts can be very difficult to deal with or understand. Sometimes they can be fleeting, but other times they can be stronger urges and fantasies that promise relief from seemingly unbearable pain.

Intense thoughts of suicide tend to occur for only brief periods of time, but when we are caught in their grip, it can feel as if we'll never escape. Here are some major steps that one can take to overcome such thoughts and keep themselves safe.

Calm down and let your mind relax. Try some slow breathing exercises and calming yoga techniques to help your mind feel relaxed. Reduce your exposure to triggers that can harm the way you think or act. Focus on the present on taking things one step at a time to get through this moment or day rather than being consumed by worries about the future or the past. Talk to your friends or family members and share your thoughts or worries. Its okay to show your loved ones what you are actually going though. The most important of all is to accept that you are mentally exhausted and getting indulged in thoughts about ending your life. Consult mental health specialists to help yourself overcome such feelings and thoughts. Start journaling and write good things that has happened in your life. The basic of overcoming suicidal thoughts is to focus on good things rather than cribbing about negative ones.

As experts say: "If you are thinking about suicide, your pain may seem overwhelming and permanent. But there are ways to cope with suicidal thoughts and feelings and overcome the pain."

